A third of voters believe the 2020 election should be thrown out, but fewer believe it will.

Nearly a year after the presidential election, former President Donald Trump is still demanding that the results be examined, despite the fact that a third of voters believe he was the rightful winner. Fewer people believe President Joe Biden will be removed from office.

According to a new poll released Wednesday by Morning Consult and Politico, only 19 percent of registered voters believe the 2020 election will be reversed. While Trump supporters were more inclined to believe the election will be reversed, only 22% believed it would happen, a small rise over the 17% of Biden voters who believe the same.

Some Trump loyalists, such as MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, have continued to assert that the former president will run for president again before the 2020 election. Lindell claims he has substantial proof of election fraud, which he intends to present to the Supreme Court.

However, no major proof has been presented that there was widespread fraud that would have influenced the outcome of the 2020 election. Many, including Georgia GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, have discounted the notion of Trump returning to office without winning another presidential election. Greene, a Trump supporter who has spoken out on the need to examine the 2020 election, cautioned Republicans against believing Trump will be reinstalled.

While those who believe the election will be overturned are in the minority, Trump’s supporters believe it should be. Sixty-one percent of Trump supporters feel the presidential election results should be changed, a figure that is nearly identical to that of Republicans.

Only roughly 16% of Democrats and 27% of independents think the election should be thrown out. According to the study, 35 percent of all registered voters say the election should be “certainly” or “probably” reversed.

Trump’s fans are still loyal, and thousands have attended his post-presidency rallies as he continues his legal battle over the “stolen” election. Although Trump has historically been a strong supporter of voter turnout, some are concerned that his repeated claims that the election is unfair and rigged would persuade Republicans that their ballots are worthless. This is a condensed version of the information.