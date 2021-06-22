A thief at a Chicago gas station locked employees inside a cooler and shot a deputy sheriff.

On Sunday night, a Chicago guy robbed an Iowa gas station, holding two employees at gunpoint and putting them in a cooler. Prosecutors said he then fired 10 bullets at a deputy sheriff who was responding to the incident.

After 10 p.m. on Sunday, Stanley Donahue allegedly robbed two Casey’s employees at gunpoint. He took money from the register and safe, as well as cigarettes and the personal goods of the staff, and placed them in a cooler.

Prosecutors claim Donahue shot Linn County Deputy William Halverson in the hip and leg, gravely injuring him. Before exiting the petrol station, Donahue allegedly snatched Halverson’s service weapon. At the time, Halverson was wearing a safety vest.

The Casey’s General Store was near Coggon, Iowa, about 20 miles south of Cedar Rapids.

Halverson remained in the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on Tuesday in a stable condition. Halverson had been a Linn County deputy for seven years when he was shot. It was the first time an on-duty deputy had been shot since 1973.

Donahue, 36, was apprehended near Coggon on Monday afternoon after a 14-hour manhunt involving a drone, an airplane, search dogs, and scores of officers. He was apprehended without incident after a television news crew noticed him and notified the cops.

Halverson was the first to respond to a store alarm signaling a robbery in process, and when he entered through the front entrance, he was greeted by Donahue. Donahue repeatedly shot at Halverson and wounded him before he took the deputy’s gun and fled in a minivan, the complaint states.

Another deputy tried to pull him over, but Donahue sped away before crashing into concrete barriers on a bridge that was under construction, the complaint said. He then fled on foot and managed to evade authorities for 14 hours.

In the minivan, investigators said they found the handgun Donahue used to shoot Halverson. They also recovered the deputy’s service weapon and merchandise stolen during the robbery.

Donahue has been charged with 10 counts, including attempting to murder an officer, disarming an officer, first-degree robbery, false imprisonment, trafficking stolen weapons and possessing a gun as a felon. The most serious carry sentences of up to 50 years. This is a brief summary.