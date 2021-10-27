A Texas Republican lawmaker is looking into over 850 books in schools that deal with race and LGBTQ issues.

After a number of districts reportedly experienced blowback from parents for possessing similar reads, a Republican senator in Texas is investigating if school districts in the state had copies of approximately 850 novels pertaining to race and sexuality.

According to a letter written to the Texas Education Agency on October 25, State Representative Matt Krause, the chair of the House Committee on General Investigating, is “initiating an inquiry into Texas school district content.”

“After hearing protests from kids, parents, and taxpayers, a number of Texas school districts across the state, including Carroll ISD, SpringBranch ISD, Lake Travis ISD, Leander ISD, and Katy ISD, have recently removed books from libraries and/or classrooms,” the letter claimed.

The committee can commence investigations into issues they deem “essential for the legislature’s information or the welfare and protection of state people.”

The Republican letter also included a 16-page list of more than 800 books, asking school districts to disclose the number of copies they have and where they are located on campus, as well as the cost of purchasing the books and other publications they hold on a variety of race and sexuality-related issues. It didn’t say which districts were under investigation, but it was sent to a few superintendents and Lily Laux, the Texas Education Agency’s deputy commissioner of school programs.

Krause asked Texas schools to keep track of any “material that might make students feel uncomfortable, guilty, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of their race or sex, or convey that a student is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously” because of their race or sex.

His reading selection includes William Styron’s 1967 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Confessions of Nat Turner,” Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “Between the World and Me,” and Leigh Ann Erickson’s “What is White Privilege?”

The committee must also be informed of books about teen pregnancy, abortion, sexually transmitted diseases, and homosexuality. These books include Natalie Hyde’s “LGBTQ Rights,” Dan Savage’s “It Gets Better: Coming Out, Overcoming Bullying, and Creating a Life Worth Living,” and Jacqui Bailey’s “Sex, Puberty, and All That Stuff: A Guide To Growing Up.”

