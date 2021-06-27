A Texas cop was fired after attending Capitol riots and posting selfies on social media.

Lieutenant Roxanne Mathai of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in Texas was fired after she boasted on Facebook about her participation in the January 6 Capitol insurgency. She has not been charged with a crime.

In one of her posts, Mathai stated, “……and we are going in……in the mob at the stairs…not inside the capitol like the others.” She posted a selfie of herself wearing a red, white, and blue mask and draped in a flag supporting President Donald Trump.

“THIS IS TRUMP NATION,” she declared in another photo post, accompanied red, white, and blue hearts. “I’m not going to lie….aside from my children, this was the happiest day of my life. And it’s not finished yet,” she added in a third post, which included more photographs of rioters.

“We’re going in, tear gas and all,” Mathai said in a 35-second video recorded by KSAT as he walked towards the Capitol steps. “I’m not bothered by tear gas.”

According to KSAT, Mathai appeared to be standing in an area beyond the barricades that police had erected around the Capitol.

Sheriff Javier Salazar of Bexar County said his office forwarded her photos to law authorities in Washington, D.C. and the FBI.

In January, Salazar remarked of Mathai, “Whether it happens here within these four walls or in another state or another nation, you breach the law, I promise I’m going to hold you accountable here.” “My goal is for her to never return to this [the sheriff’s office].”

Hector Cortes, Mathai’s lawyer, claimed that she never entered the Capitol. He said that she only approached the Capitol after police had cleared the rioters and before a district curfew had been put in place.

Mathai also claimed that she had been hundreds of feet behind rioters and didn’t know about the violence that had occurred during the riots. Cortes said that Mathai’s statements about entering the Capitol were just untrue bragging.

Mathai can appeal her dismissal if she chooses. She had been on administrative leave since October 2020 as investigators examined allegedly inappropriate text messages between her and an inmate. Cortes said the messages came from a prisoner using a contraband phone. He added that Mathai notified her supervising officer immediately after receiving. This is a brief summary.