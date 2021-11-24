A terrifying sea monster with a bloody mouth washes up on a San Diego beach.

A sea creature that has been characterized as “the stuff of nightmares” washed ashore on a San Diego beach. The foot-long anglerfish was discovered at Black’s Beach by local resident Jay Beiler, who photographed it and forwarded it to NBC 7 San Diego.

“I’ve never seen anything quite like this before,” he told the broadcaster, adding that he frequently visits the beach. “I’ve never seen anything as terrifying as this organism.” Beiler initially mistook it for a jellyfish, but upon closer investigation, he realized it was something quite different. He described it as “the stuff of nightmares—[its]mouth almost looked bloody.” “It was almost a foot long,” says the narrator. He continued on his way after snapping some photos of the fish. The sand-covered pinkish-colored fish has black eyes, long sharp teeth, and a pink tongue, according to a photo on the NBC 7 San Diego website. It has a black spot around its mouth and a protrusion from the back of its head.

The images were shared to numerous scientists at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography by NBC 7 San Diego journalists who wanted to know exactly what had washed up on the San Diego shoreline.

They claimed it was an anglerfish species that dwells in the deep ocean and hunts with the use of a light from its head appendage. Himantolophus sagamius, a Pacific footballfish, was the precise species.

This creature looks to be a mature female, according to Ben Frable, collection manager of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography’s marine vertebrate collection. Female Pacific footballfish are far larger than males, up to 60 times larger in some cases, according to Frable.

He is quoted as adding, "This is one of the largest species of anglerfish, and it's only been observed a few times here in California, but it's found throughout the Pacific Ocean." "Only 30 specimens of the Pacific footballfish have ever been caught and brought to museums around the Pacific Ocean. They've been discovered all over the world, from Japan to New Zealand, and a lot of the time, they've washed up on beaches, so it's not completely accurate.