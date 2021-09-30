A Tennessee police officer is shown in a video rescuing an unconscious driver from a burning car.

The Cookeville Police Department shared the footage on Facebook, stating that the event occurred around 12:30 a.m. local time on Monday. CBS News also shared the footage on Twitter.

Following reports of a motor vehicle crash, Cookeville Police Officer David Baker was the first officer on the scene, arriving shortly behind a Putnam County Emergency Medical Services ambulance.

Baker can be seen going to the trunk of his patrol car to fetch a fire extinguisher as the footage begins. He then dashes toward the blazing truck and manages to extinguish some of the flames. EMS paramedic Justin Remillard then informs him that the driver is still inside the vehicle.

“Get him out, get him out,” Remillard says in the footage as he opens the driver’s side door of the burning vehicle.

According to the Cookeville Police Department’s Facebook post, “Officer Baker utilized a second fire extinguisher to keep back the flames on the driver side of the vehicle while Remillard opened the driver’s door.” The “driver side front tire exploded” when Baker and Remillard were attempting to open the vehicle’s driver’s side door, according to the police department.

Baker used his “department issued seatbelt tool to cut the driver’s seatbelt and take the unconscious motorist out of the flaming vehicle to safety,” police stated, after Baker and Remillard were able to open the car door.

Baker can be seen moving the unconscious driver away from the vehicle to a safer position just before the video finishes.

The Cookeville Police Department remarked, “Both Officer Baker and Paramedic Remillard exhibited incredible bravery by putting their own safety aside as they boldly took action to help save the driver’s life.”

On its Facebook page, the Cookeville Fire Department also uploaded a photo of Remillard standing next to the charred truck.

"Officer Baker and paramedic Remillard dragged the patient to safety and started treating him.