A Tennessee hat shop has been chastised for selling Nazi-style Jewish stars with the words “Not Vaccinated” on them.

The selling of a wearable yellow Star of David, a Nazi-era anti-Jewish insignia, featuring the words “NOT VACCINATED,” has been pushed by hatWRKS in Nashville, Tennessee.

The item was advertised in a now-deleted Instagram photo that showed Gigi Gaskins, the store’s owner, smiling and wearing the star on her chest. The stars were stated in the post as being $5.

The post was widely slammed as inappropriate on Twitter, prompting the store to respond through Instagram.

The shop’s stars were revealed the same week that Republican Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene compared the COVID-19 outbreak to the Holocaust. Approximately 6 million European Jews were killed by Nazis during the Holocaust, which took place between 1941 and 1945.

Greene tweeted on Tuesday, “Vaccinated employees get a vaccine logo, just like the Nazis compelled Jewish people to wear a gold star.” Face masks have also been compared to gold stars by Greene. To stigmatize, humiliate, isolate, and control Jews, the Nazis ordered them to wear stars.

“People are so angry by my post?” hatWRKS stated in an Instagram post published Friday afternoon. Are you, on the other hand, appalled by the world’s tyranny? If you don’t comprehend what’s going on, it’s your fault, not mine.”

“By standing alongside the fallen, I pay far more respect to history than by remaining silent and compliant. “That is the most heinous crime,” the article read. “It was then, and it still is now. I’ll eliminate your disgust and hope you’ll return it to its rightful place.”

Numerous photographs opposing face masks, Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, and COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the hatWRKS Instagram page. A highlighted graphic on the web also promotes a conspiracy theory that alleges George Soros and Bill Gates aided in the creation of the COVID-19 epidemic for worldwide financial gain.

