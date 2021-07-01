A Tennessee billionaire is the driving force behind a $1 million donation to the South Dakota National Guard’s deployment to Texas.

Gov. Kristi Noem accepted a $1 million payment from a Tennessee-based billionaire Republican contributor to assist cover the costs of sending National Guard troops to the US-Mexico border in Texas.

Willis Johnson, who made his money by founding a global junkyard company, said he donates to politicians on a regular basis but prefers to keep out of the spotlight.

“I provide assistance to aspiring senators, congressmen, and governors. I’m the one who works behind the scenes. Johnson explained, “I try to keep it quiet.”

Johnson does not live in either South Dakota or Texas, so his donation has received a lot of attention. Although the donation originated from Johnson’s private foundation and looks to be legal, experts are concerned that it could set a precedent in which wealthy donors are effectively handed command of the United States military for political reasons.

Johnson, who answered his phone on the second call and says he’s spoken with roughly 50 reporters since the news broke, said, “I didn’t know it would turn into a wildfire.” “It’s out there a lot more than I expected.”

It’s unclear whether Noem’s choice to accept his help was wise politics or a policy error. In the short term, the choice has thrust her into the spotlight and heightened speculation about a possible presidential bid in 2024.

The pay-to-play arrangement, however, exemplifies another way that big-money donors have infiltrated government procedures to influence choices. It also demonstrates the lengths to which some Republican governors will go to express their loyalty to Trump, even as they seek greater office.

“We don’t need this donation and whether it’s legal or not, it’s a terrible idea because it looks like our guardsmen are being used as political pawns,” said South Dakota state Sen. Reynold Nesiba, a Democrat.

Noem’s spokesman Ian Fury said the money could legally be accepted into a state fund designated for responding to emergencies, alleviating costs to taxpayers. South Dakota currently has a budget surplus, which Noem has boasted about.

Fury disputed the suggestion that Johnson’s donation motivated deployment of the 50-person contingent. The state would have sent the guard without it, he said.

