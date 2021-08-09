A teen was airlifted to a Florida hospital after being bitten by an unknown animal.

After getting bitten by something in the sea off the Florida coast, a youngster suffered leg damage and had to be taken to the hospital over the weekend. Officials aren’t sure what bit him.

According to the Miami Herald, the 15-year-old youngster was lobstering off his family’s yacht near Key Largo on Saturday morning when the event occurred.

According to the Herald, he was rushed to the hospital with bites on his left leg and ankle, as well as his upper right thigh, according to Bobby Dube, a spokesman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). On Saturday night, the kid was in a stable condition.

The incident was initially reported as a possible shark attack, but the youngster was unable to see what bit him.

Although a shark attack was a possibility, Dube said the animal could possibly have been a barracuda. “I’m not sure,” he said. It hasn’t been confirmed.” The FWC, according to the spokeswoman, does not investigate possible shark attacks.

It’s not the first time something like this has happened in Florida recently. A man was bitten on the foot at New Smyrna Beach, Florida’s Volusia County, on Saturday morning.

According to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue Captain Laura Warner of The Daytona Beach News-Journal, he had just gotten off his surfboard and was standing in the ocean when he was bitten on his right foot.

The shark, which was described as being between 2 and 3 feet long, caused minor cuts on the man, who was treated on the spot. After that, he was able to drive away.

An experienced Florida surfer recalls having to kick a shark when it bit her foot and “wouldn’t let go” at New Smyrna Beach earlier in 2021.

In the attack, the surfer’s foot was gravely wounded, necessitating surgery.

According to the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File, Florida has by far the highest number of confirmed unprovoked shark attacks in the United States. Of all the Florida counties, Volusia County has the most such attacks.

Since 1837, there have been 868 verified unprovoked attacks in all of Florida, according to the shark attack file, while Hawaii, the state with the. This is a condensed version of the information.