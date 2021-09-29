A teen has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of his twin sister.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to a call in the 4100 block of Brown Meadow Court in west Harris County early Wednesday morning.

Gonzalez said they arrived to find a 17-year-old female who had been stabbed. At the scene, she was pronounced deceased.

"The potential suspect, who is also 17, is said to be the female's twin brother. The male has been arrested."

There were no more information regarding the incident provided right away. Gonzalez told This website, “Those are the only details at this time.” “Investigators will arrive on the scene and begin their investigation.”

It comes only one day after a Texas adolescent father was charged with the death of his newborn son.

Caleb Blake Brown, 17, of Carrollton, was charged with the death of 3-week-old Emerson Ziesmer on Tuesday.

The Carrollton Police Department said in a statement that during their investigation, investigators discovered evidence that indicated Brown was apprehensive about having to pay child support.

On August 9, Brown and the baby’s mother, who is also 17, took the infant to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano’s emergency room, according to authorities.

In a news release, authorities stated the mother observed the kid had gone pale and had substantial bruising around his midsection.

The baby was sent to the Dallas Children’s Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The newborn had many dislocated ribs and a lacerated liver, according to an autopsy.

