A teacher who resigned after the January 6 photo went viral is elected to the school board.

A Massachusetts teacher who resigned after a photo of him at the January 6 Capitol violence surfaced has been elected to a school committee.

According to unofficial results, Matthew Lynch, 35, earned one of three seats on the Braintree school board committee after receiving 2,319 votes.

Lynch taught for more than ten years at Braintree High School before resigning in February after photos of him standing in front of the Capitol building on January 6 were circulated on social media.

Lynch told Patch that he was questioned by FBI agents afterwards, but he wouldn’t say whether or not he was under investigation. The FBI Capitol riot tip line was posted onto Facebook groups where the photo was disseminated, he added, prompting the agents’ arrival.

Lynch was not one of those who assaulted the building during the violence, according to the FBI, which “can neither confirm nor deny” that he was being probed.

“Good luck with your piece,” Lynch remarked, “and I hope you don’t print any incorrect information.”

Lynch also called the people who shared the photographs and the FBI’s phone number a “digital lynch mob” who were “slandering me as a domestic terrorist.”

Lynch stated in his resignation letter that he could no longer work at the school due to his religious views.

“Unfortunately, as times and circumstances change, I can no longer be true to myself while serving as a Braintree Public School Teacher,” Lynch wrote.

“My military experience as an intelligence analyst has given me a unique perspective on what is now going on in both our country and our community, and I am concerned that we are on the verge of a major conflict.”

“I feel compelled to speak out in Braintree, but doing so will have unexpected consequences that will be completely unfair to my pupils.”

Prior to the vote, Lynch stated that the most serious issue facing schools and the board in Braintree is student mental health in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak.

As part of their campaign, he told Patch, "The state locked our kids out of school, put them in a losing posture with remote learning, and inflicted trauma at levels we don't even know about yet."