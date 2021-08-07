A teacher has been suspended for refusing to comply with a mask mandate that was erroneously imposed.

After refusing to wear a mask during the workday, a Mississippi teacher was suspended.

Tyler Kuntz, an Oxford High School music instructor, said he was prepared to serve his two-day unpaid suspension as punishment because he disagreed with the school district’s decision to enforce a mask mandate for the first two weeks when classes resumed.

According to Kuntz, Superintendent Bradley Roberson of the Oxford School District made the decision without consulting the board of education, which represents parents.

“What are we left with if we don’t have parental input in our public education system?” Kuntz informed Fox 13 about it.

“It’s really troubling, so I decided not to wear my mask throughout the day and take a two-day suspension on behalf of those parents and students who have spoken out and been silenced.”

Kuntz, who has been immunized against COVID-19, believes that requiring pupils to wear masks rather than making them optional is pointless because so many children do not use them properly.

“We don’t know whether masks will or won’t function, and based on how masks are used everywhere, especially in schools, I wouldn’t say they are,” he said.

“However, the justification is that the mask will reduce the amount of quarantine days our children have to spend, which is a positive thing.

“The issue is that the policy that the community created together previously enabled us who had been vaccinated to be in school as students or to teach the kids, so we were free from the quarantine regulations from the start.”

Last year, 2,259 kids in the Oxford School District were forced to segregate themselves due to quarantine regulations.

Kuntz expressed his dissatisfaction with the new guidelines to WMC.

“After over a year and a half of cooperating, being flexible, and changing plans, we’re being asked to do one more thing and one more thing,” Kuntz said.

Following his suspension, Kuntz said that he will return to school on Friday and will wear a mask as needed.

Kuntz added, “It is my plan to return for the first day of school on Friday, compliant with an incorrectly imposed mask rule, and accomplish my primary priority of bettering our community and enriching the lives of our children through music education.” This is a condensed version of the information.