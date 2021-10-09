A teacher at an elementary school has been accused of ‘forcibly’ removing a girl’s hijab from her head.

Ibtihaj Muhammad, an Olympic fencer and Maplewood resident, wrote about the event on Facebook. As of Friday midday, the post has been shared over 850 times.

Tamar Herman, a teacher at Seth Boyden Elementary, removed the student’s hijab on Wednesday despite the child’s resistance, Muhammad wrote. Muhammad is the first American Muslim woman to compete in the Olympic Games while wearing a hijab. Herman eventually uncovered the little girl’s hair in front of the class, telling her that “her hair was lovely and she didn’t have to wear a hijab to school anymore,” according to reports. On Facebook, you can see posts, images, and more.

“Imagine being a kid and being stripped naked in front of your classmates. Imagine how humiliated and traumatized she felt as a result of this incident. This is a form of abuse “On Thursday, Muhammad wrote. “No matter their beliefs, schools should be a secure place for all of our children to feel welcomed, safe, and protected. We won’t be able to advance toward a post-racial America until we eliminate racism and bigotry from all levels of our society.” The South Orange-Maplewood School District stated in a statement on Thursday that it had learned of the claim and will look into it.

The school district stated, “The District takes allegations of discrimination extremely seriously.” “We were made aware of allegations-related posts on social media. Due process is not available on social media, and the staff member(s) engaged are entitled to it before any action is done.” “We are still committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in our schools, which includes regular anti-bias and anti-racism training for all district educators. We put words into action, as seen by the adoption of an intentional integration strategy, the creation of an Assistant Superintendent post focused on Access & Equity, and collaboration with outside equity experts “According to the statement,

The principal and superintendent of Seth Boyden Elementary School were contacted by Washington Newsday, but no answer was received in time for publication.

