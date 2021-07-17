A tax preparer was sentenced to a year in prison for failing to pay her own taxes.

For failing to pay her taxes, a Virginia lady was sentenced to one year and one day in prison on Thursday. Willette J. Holland, the proprietor of Tax Professionals, was the subject of a tax inquiry that began in August 2014.

Holland, a tax preparation, was contacted by the IRS after she failed to file a personal tax return from 2010 to 2013. She lied on her tax returns for the years after that, understating her predicted income and company receipts. She also failed to file tax returns from 2014 to 2016, despite the fact that she was obligated by law to do so.

To avoid paying taxes in 2014, she put all of her earnings from Tax Professionals into a second bank account. Holland cost the IRS $177,000 as a result of her cumulative years of not paying her taxes.

According to U.S. District Judge Robert E. Payne, Holland must spend three years of supervised release in addition to her one-year prison term.

The case is being prosecuted by Trial Attorney Francine Davis and Assistant Chief Michael Boteler of the Justice Department’s Tax Division, as well as Assistant U.S. Attorney Kaitlin Cooke of the Eastern District of Virginia.

The purposeful act of concealing a particular amount of taxable income on an annual tax return is known as tax evasion, which is closely related to tax fraud. It is considered a tax felony if a person fails to file their tax return in a timely manner. Inadvertent tax evasion, such as unintended math errors while filing, can result in fines and jail time.

According to the IRS, sixteen percent of all federal taxes are delinquent. In addition, tax fraud costs the US government $450 billion per year.

The ability of the top 1% to escape paying taxes, as contrasted to the typical working-class American, has sparked heated discussion. Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s CFO, was charged on July 1, 2021, with evading taxes on more than $1.7 million in income. Trump Payroll and the Trump Organization were also indicted.

In response to the accusations made against Allen Weisselberg, New York Attorney General Letitia James issued the following statement.

Attorney General James stated, “This is a critical milestone in the continuing criminal investigation of the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg.” “We are charged in the indictment. This is a condensed version of the information.