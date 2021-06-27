A Taco Bell employee reveals how much sweet tea is thrown away and why.

In a series of viral films, a Taco Bell employee reveals how the restaurant runs, showing how grills are cleaned with soda water and how massive amounts of tea are thrown out each day.

On his TikTok page, the individual known as Vincentfwu has been releasing various behind-the-scenes films from the fast food restaurant.

One of his most popular films, which he released at the end of last month, showed how the floors at his branch, which is located somewhere unknown, are cleaned. It has received almost 28 million views.

He captioned the video, which shows a big tub that looks like a bucket filled with soapy, and probably hot, water, “How Taco Bell cleans the floors every night.”

As workmen continue to tip more tubs into the floor across the entire kitchen, it creates a mini-flood.

Workers with enormous squeegees and brooms clean away dirt and debris while channeling water into plugs in the floor in a follow-up video shared earlier this month.

Vincentfwu added, “Squeegee vs. broom.”

“That’s how the Burger King I work at cleans them,” Kaylin, a fellow fast food worker, said in response to the video.

“I mean, if it works, it works,” Spacex said.

“I worked at TB when I was in high school 20 years ago,” Lamar Dawson said. This is precisely how we went about it.”

Another popular clip, watched more than two million times, revealed the amount of tea thrown away, presumably every day.

“How much tea is wasted at Taco Bell,” Vincentfwu captioned the video, as he filmed himself removing the sweet and unsweetened tea containers from the drinks dispenser.

The beverage is Lipton’s Iced Tea, as the employee films and captions the entire process, saying: “Lids off. Water for drainage. Pour. Pour more.”

Some people questioned why so much was being chucked out, but Vincetnfwu explained it’s: “Quality assurance.”

