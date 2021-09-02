A Swimming Rat, a Man on a Raft, and Other Weird Images from New York City After Hurricane Ida

As the remains of Hurricane Ida blasted through the region, New York City was pounded with extremely strong rainfall and flash flooding Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service office in New York issued a flash flood emergency notice for the first time in the area, and the city declared a state of emergency early Thursday morning.

New York’s infrastructure was not prepared to handle the storm: subway stations transformed into rivers, cars began to float, and apartment complexes filled with water as the storm progressed.

Many people resorted to social media during the chaos to chronicle the unprecedented weather event, uploading footage of unusual scenes prompted by the storm. While the footage is virtually limitless, we’ve compiled a list of some of the strangest and most amazing clips to emerge from New York City.

One man appears to find peace amid the raging flood waters in a video that has been seen over 700,000 times. The man floats on an inflatable raft in what appears to be a flooded alleyway in the 13-second footage. As rain pours down around him, he appears to be smoking a hookah.

Another video depicts how one of the city’s many rats dealt with the storm. The video, which was shared on Twitter from TikTok, shows a rat spinning and twisting to keep afloat in flood water. Over 97,000 people have seen the video.

The rain did not just harm the outdoors and subways; numerous housing units, particularly those in basements, experienced significant flooding.

A restroom is shown overflowing with black water in one video. Residents had placed a large sandbag in the toilet bowl and many more in the bathroom doorway in an attempt to stem the rising floodwaters. They, on the other hand, were no match for the massive flood.

A similar video depicts a variety of plumbing problems caused by the storm. This is a condensed version of the information.