A suspicious note found in a gas station bathroom leads police to a victim of domestic violence.

After being alerted to a suspicious message placed in a gas station toilet in Sweetwater, Tennessee, police arrested a man on domestic abuse charges.

At the Economy Inn Motel in Sweetwater, Robert Vann, 51, was arrested for domestic abuse and taken to the Monroe County Jail. When officers arrived, a lady and a kid were in the room with Vann, and the woman exhibited several indicators of being assaulted.

When someone uncovered a note in the bathroom of a Circle K gas station, Sweetwater Police Officer Chris Corona was alerted to a possible domestic violence issue, according to The Advocate & Democrat. “Tell police room 218 that I need help…he broke my mobile,” the note read. 28 September 2021.” Corona made his way to the nearest motel, an Economy Inn approximately a mile away from the gas station. According to Corona, Vann said everyone in the room was well when he arrived. Corona claimed the woman’s eyes were injured, she had a massive lump on her forehead, and bruising on the side of her head when she emerged from the bathroom.

Vann assaulted her, the woman informed the police, and she recognized him as her boyfriend. According to Knoxville-based TV station WATE, the child informed cops he witnessed the assault and showed them blood on the bedding.

Sergeant Kelvin Franco told WVLT, a Knoxville television station, that he responded to the call and that cops arrived “as quickly as we could.” He recalled the woman having a bloodied nose and thinking she had been the “victim of some sort of assault.” Officers didn’t know if Vann was armed or if he had left the note in the gas station bathroom when they got at the motel room, he said.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Hardin County deputy was fatally shot while responding to a domestic disturbance a few days prior. Todd Alan Stricklin, the suspect, was equipped with a revolver when officers arrived, and when the deputy approached the house, Stricklin shot him. The cop was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“We never respond to a domestic violence call by ourselves because it is so risky.” This is a condensed version of the information.