A Survivor of a Houston Restaurant Shooting Informs Cops She and her husband had no idea who the gunman was.

The woman of the couple who was tragically and randomly shot while eating dinner in Houston told officials that she and her husband had no idea who shot them.

A man approached the unidentified 24-year-old woman and her 29-year-old husband in the bar of the Downtown Aquarium Restaurant Thursday night, pulled out a revolver, and “immediately started shooting bullets” at them, according to Houston police Executive Assistant Chief Matt Slinkard.

According to witnesses and security footage, the individual was sitting at the opposite end of the bar before the shooting. The husband died on the spot, while the widow was shot in the leg at least once.

“Preliminarily, it looks that there was very little, if any, interaction before to this shooting,” Slinkard said at a news conference on Thursday night.

Investigators were trying to figure out what drove a man to shoot a married couple, killing one and injuring the other before fatally shooting himself inside a renowned Houston seafood restaurant on Friday.

According to Slinkard, the woman was admitted to the hospital and is in stable condition. There were no further injuries recorded, and no names were given right away. The autopsies for the two men who died are set to take place on Friday.

“You know, this is a very awful tragedy, and you know, this is the type of scenario that should make us all pause and send out as many prayers as we can for all of the families and lives that would be affected,” Slinkard added.

It was unclear how busy the restaurant was, but Slinkard stated it wasn’t particularly crowded.

Questions concerning the shooting were directed to Houston police, according to a restaurant spokesman.

Families love the restaurant because it has a 150,000-gallon (567,811-liter) aquarium and amusement park rides, including a big Ferris wheel. Landry’s Inc., owned by billionaire Tilman Fertitta, owns the dining facility.

Elaine Khalil was eating supper with her two daughters when she heard two sets of gunfire, including a burst of four to five shots, according to KTRK-TV.

People inside fled away, she claimed, causing “panic and anarchy.”

“The wait staff was really calm, and they escorted us to a rear stairway where everyone hurried out,” she said. This is a condensed version of the information.