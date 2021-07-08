A Superhero Who Promised to ‘Hunt’ A Serial Killer in Arkansas Has Gone Viral

A masked vigilante superhero who has promised to track down an Arkansas serial killer has gone viral on TikTok by mistake.

ShadowVision, dressed in bulletproof chest and back plates, shoulder pads, a steel helmet, fanged arm cuffs, two steel sais on his thighs, and two katanas on his back, patrols North Little Rock in Arkansas on his own time.

The amateur superhero’s identity is unknown, but according to the Arkansas Times, he moved to Little Rock from Scotland eight years ago and now alternates between monitoring the area alone and collaborating with other local vigilantes.

With almost 300,000 likes on a TikTok video he posted four days ago, he’s gone viral outside of North Little Rock. The TikTok user featured many photographs and postings of ShadowVision claiming to guard the city from the serial killer who has been on the loose since August 2020 in the video.

“I can’t deal with this stupid city,” she said, attaching video she shot of him roaming the streets from inside a restaurant.

ShadowVision issued a warning to the serial killer on Facebook in May. He commented, “I know the serial stabber is keeping a watch on my page here.” “So consider this a threat: if I catch you, I’ll show you what I do to serial killers. Right now, I’m on the lookout for you.”

Police have linked four stabbings in the last year, three of which resulted in deaths, to a “Little Rock Slasher” after they all occurred in the early hours of the morning in the same region.

Only one image of the culprit has been posted, and according to the Arkansas Times, his only description is that he’s a probable Black male on foot, but ShadowVision told the media that won’t stop him from tracking him down.

He answered, “All I can say is that he can either turn himself in or I will hunt him.”

ShadowVision has previously claimed to have intervened in armed robberies and “exterminated” two serial killers, but these claims have been debunked. This is a condensed version of the information.