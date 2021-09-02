A student who refused to go to class was punched by a school security officer, who was arrested.

Last week, a security officer at a Miami high school was arrested for hitting a student in the chest. He was, however, quickly released on bond.

He is facing child abuse charges, and the incident, which was caught on camera, is yet another example of a bystander’s video proving to be useful to police.

Antwan Ruffin, a security worker, was detained on August 26 at Horace Mann Middle School, according to NBC Miami. Ruffin “wilfully and purposefully punched (the victim) in the right upper breast area,” according to the affidavit received by the television station, after the victim refused to go to class.

The student was not hurt, but Ruffin is facing accusations of child abuse with no grave bodily harm and battery, according to the station.

An unknown spectator captured the confrontation on cellphone footage, as previously indicated. Ruffin is seen ranting at the victim before punching him in the chest in the video, which has now gone viral on Twitter.

“Give it a shot. Ruffin begins, “Let me tell you something.” “I sprint along this corridor. You must be in my hallway when the bell rings.”

The youngster reacts with a “yo,” prompting Ruffin to come closer.

Ruffin continues to yell and then asks the student if he wants to contact someone. He punches the student in the chest shortly after asking.

A father told WSVN-TV, “It’s frightening.” “I won’t lie to you. It’s quite alarming. You send your children to school, believing that they would be safe there. You don’t believe an adult will put his hands on your child.” ​

In recent years, detectives have found that cell phone footage can assist them in determining the location, time, and people engaged in a crime.

George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery were killed in horrifying spectator videos in 2020. Michael Slager was sentenced to prison for the fatal shooting of Walter Scott in 2017 based on a smartphone video.

People have the right to video nearly anything on public property, according to Jay Stanley, a senior policy analyst for the American Civil Liberties Union’s Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project.

“You have the right to photograph in public settings where you are lawfully present. This is a condensed version of the information.