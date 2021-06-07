A student was killed in a car accident just hours after prom.

A Pennsylvania high school student was murdered in a car accident on Saturday morning, just hours after attending prom.

According to Lackawant to County Coroner Timothy Rowland, Nicholas Mannino, 18, of Pipersville, Pennsylvania, was a passenger in a car with three other students that lost control at 1:20 a.m. on Ledgedale Road.

During the incident, the automobile overturned and collided with multiple trees, according to him. Mannino was taken to the Geisinger Medical Center in Scranton, where he was pronounced dead about 4:00 a.m. Saturday.

The students were on their way to the Poconos for a trip when the incident occurred.