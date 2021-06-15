A stray bullet from a police shooting nearly hits a man half a mile away at his home.

A guy in Arizona is said to have narrowly avoided being killed by a stray bullet that damaged his home. The bullet was fired in a shooting incident about half a mile from the house, according to police.

A bullet fired during a “officer-involved shooting” on May 30 in the area of 39th Avenue and Thunderbird Road “reached an inhabited property about 12 mile away,” according to the Phoenix Police Department.

No one was hurt at the house where the gunshot fell, according to police.

Newell Newberry, the homeowner, said he was “getting some items out for dinner” on ABC 15 Arizona. Then I heard a loud crash, which startled me and caused me to flee.”

As the bullet crashed through the kitchen window, Newberry claimed he was inches close from getting hit. He told ABC 15 that it hit a microwave before stopping underneath the stove.

“I saw where it ricocheted, and the cops located where it hit on the TV,” he explained.

After interviewing with Newberry later that evening, authorities obtained the bullet for their investigation via a search warrant, according to ABC 15.

According to Newberry, if a bullet is “fired and doesn’t impact anything,” it “may travel up to over a mile.”

According to the homeowner, the police remarked on how fortunate he was to have escaped the bullet. Newberry told ABC 15: “I knew I was lucky because you could see where it hit.”

“Yes, I have nine lives, and one of them has expired. It’s a miracle it didn’t hit me… He went on to say, “It was fairly close.”

The bullet that struck Newberry’s home was one of six rounds fired during an incident that began around 5:08 p.m. local time “when officers responded to a report of a violation of an order of protection,” according to police.

Phoenix Police said the caller (a teenager) reported their father had been served with an order of protection. The father was not allowed on their property but the teenager reported he was currently near the front door.

“When the first officer arrived at the residence, he immediately encountered the suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Adan Carlos,” police said.

According to police, the suspect was "armed with a handgun and pointed the weapon at the first arriving officer as the officer was exiting his.