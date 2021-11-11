A Story About Our Nation’s Most Valuable Soldier for Veterans Day.

The conversation began with a simple query. On Veterans Day in 2019, Vince Benedetto questioned a group of high school students in northeast Pennsylvania, “Why do we celebrate our troops and our veterans?” “Does it matter that I’m a veteran?” A few hands shot up instantly.

One youngster responded, “They served their nation.”

Another wrote, “Our military guards our freedom, and freedom isn’t free.”

Because he is a veteran, Benedetto was happy with the responses. He worked in the Office of Special Investigations, the Air Force’s equivalent of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, after graduating from the Air Force Academy.

He went on to ask further questions. “Has anyone seen an American soldier in uniform here?” he inquired. Every single person in the room raised their hand. “How did you react when you first saw them?” One student exclaimed, “Pride!”

Another cried, “Patriotism!”

“Safety,” declared another.

“Has anyone here ever been terrified of an American soldier?” Benedetto was the next to pose a question. A long pause ensued.

“Is there no one?” Our soldiers are formidable individuals who have been trained to combat and are armed. “Has anyone here ever felt terror in their hearts when they saw a uniformed soldier?” Benedetto was the one who inquired. Despite this, no one raised their hand. “This is why we honor veterans,” Benedetto explained. “This is why, in America, we honor our military.” People do not honor their military in many parts of the world, according to Benedetto. They do, in fact, fear it. “The military is perceived as a tool of the government to oppress people rather than assist them in many parts of the world.” How did something so extraordinary come to be? Benedetto challenged the students to use their imaginations to create a picture of life in 1776 America. Especially on July 3rd.

“Everyone on the planet was living under some type of dictatorship at the time.” “Everyone had this similar condition to some degree or another, whether it was a king, queen, tsar, or other ruler,” Benedetto remarked. “On July 4th, 1776, everything changed. Americans declared their independence all of a sudden. “The United States of America declared itself free.” That historical truth alone does not entirely explain why we have no fear of our military. “We must refer to our first American soldier, George Washington, to comprehend this,” he explained. He was given the title of commander. This is a condensed version of the information.