A Stop the Steal Protest wowed Donald Trump on his good day at West Point.

The Washington Newsday examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

Donald Trump supporters descended in Washington on Saturday, December 12 to protest the alleged election rigging.

Despite the fact that the Supreme Court was meant to be the main venue, demonstrators were dispersed between Freedom Plaza, the National Mall, the Capitol, and the Court, with some marching from one location to another and others protesting in one position.”

The gathering was estimated to be between 12,000 and 15,000 people by most news organizations, although the Secret Service indicated that just 3,000 people attended.

The typical lineup of speakers took the stage during the major gathering in front of the Court. Alex Jones yelled his usual venomous mix of election claims and conspiracy theories. He yelled, “Joe Biden is a globalist, and Joe Biden will be gone one way or another.”

Michael Flynn, a retired general, spoke out, declaring that Donald Trump would be re-elected for a second term. “We’re at a critical juncture in our country’s history,” he remarked. “The courts will not decide who will be the next president of the United States.” We, the people, make the decisions.

“Destroy the Republican Party!” He chanted, “Destroy the GOP!”

Ali Alexander (born Ali Abdul-Razaq Akbar), the founder of Stop the Steal, urged that people in attendance should prepare to take action to preserve the country if, “God forbid,” the electoral college certified Biden on December 14.

Katrina Pierson, Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign’s national spokesperson, also spoke. “We’ll use [the Courts]all the way to the finish.” “And if that doesn’t work, we’ll reclaim our country,” she added.

Sebastian Gorka, podcaster David Harris Jr., Nick Fuentes, and Mike Lindell were among those who took the stage.

But it was Oath Keeper leader Stewart Rhodes who was the driving force behind his appearance on stage. He urged Trump to use the Insurrection Act, warning that failing to do so would result in a “far more brutal battle.” In the crowd was Daniel Paul Gray, who would eventually be charged for his role in the January 6 protests. Throughout the day, he updated his Facebook status. “Militia is going to get lit y’all!!!, and Shit is about to get lit y’all..” This is a condensed version of the information.