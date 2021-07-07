A state senator in Pennsylvania wants to ‘recount’ and ‘forensically analyze’ 2020 election ballots.

According to the Associated Press, a Pennsylvania state senator wants to “recount” and “forensically examine” 2020 election ballots in some counties.

Senator Doug Mastriano (R-Franklin) has requested information on the May primary election and has urged at least three state counties to agree to a “forensic inquiry” of ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election.

“As we go through the ballots, my aim is to recount them but also forensically evaluate if the ballots were copied or filled in by a human,” Mastriano said in an online chat with Steve Bannon, former President Donald Trump’s adviser, on Wednesday.

The senator’s request for a response by July 31 was sent to the largely Democratic county of Philadelphia and the Republican counties of Tioga and York on Wednesday. Top Senate Democrats expressed deep reservations about the audit’s “authority and constitutionality.”

Mastriano is a staunch Trump supporter who has demanded cooperation from counties, emulating a widely panned partisan attempt in Arizona.

Mastriano sent a broad information request to authorities in the three counties, threatening them with subpoenas if they do not comply by the end of July.

Democrats are vehemently opposed, and any subpoenas issued by the Senate for a partisan Arizona-style “election audit” will very probably be challenged in Pennsylvania courts. The audit in Arizona was heavily panned by both election specialists and Republicans.

Trump has repeatedly asserted that the 2020 election is rigged against him, and he has pressed Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania and other states where he lost by a razor-thin margin to launch an audit, as Arizona is doing.

Mastriano said the effort would be similar to what Republicans are doing in Arizona, where they are looking for evidence of voter fraud in what critics claim is an attempt to delegitimize President Joe Biden’s victory there.

Mastriano informed Bannon that he planned to investigate the type of paper used, search for software “shenanigans,” and examine the ballots’ chain of custody.

Top Senate Democrats promptly objected, writing to the Senate’s Republican majority leaders, requesting that they “immediately cease this stupid and political farce.”

The Republican majority leaders in the Senate have been mum on the issue.

There has been no complaint from any county election board, prosecutor, or state official.