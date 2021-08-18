A Starbucks employee reveals the “worst” drink they’ve ever made: “I Gagged.”

A Starbucks barista has revealed the “worst” drink he’s ever had to create in his career. Coffee drinkers should prepare themselves.

@kenmixtape, a TikTok user, posted a video of the mixture two days ago, and it has already received over 300,000 likes and 2 million views.

The text-to-voice generator in the video read, “This is one of the grossest cocktails anyone has ever requested, no cap.” “Just have a look,” it added.

The barista started with what appeared to be a standard fruit-based drink, combining mango and dragon fruit juice with lemonade to create a classic Mango Dragon Fruit Lemonade Refresher.

Until the recipe changes totally. A shot of espresso is added to the concoction, which is then poured and mixed.

The barista responded, “This is really horrible, seriously,” characterizing the drink as a “mango dragon fruit with espresso.”

The unexpected drink order has elicited a slew of nasty responses, with one user claiming to have “gagged” at it.

One person noted, “Somebody is having a TOUGH morning.”

“It was fine until the espresso was added, which I don’t understand,” said another.

Others, on the other hand, stated that in some countries, lemonade and coffee are frequently blended, making this difference unsurprising.

One viewer said, “Here in Portugal, there’s a drink that’s freshly produced lemonade with an espresso mixed in cooled, so I’m not sure I’m entirely weirded out.”

The video can also be viewed in its entirety here. @kenmixtape has been approached for comment by this website.

This isn’t the first time a barista has used the internet to broadcast a customer’s unusual request.

After a Reddit user asked, “What is the grossest drink you have ever made?” in 2015, baristas weighed in on their “grossest” drinks.

The responses were diverse, and several of them perhaps outperformed @kenmixtapes on the gross-scale.

“I made a green tea latte with espresso for someone. One barista wrote, “I have no idea what it would taste like, it could be fantastic, but it sounds and looks horrible.”

"It appears to be a simple drink, but it is the worst I've ever had.