A Starbucks customer is horrified by a rumored ‘mysterious clump’ in the bottom of their drink.

A Starbucks customer said that she received a cup with a weird brown lump at the bottom, amid an outpouring of troubling TikToks about the famed coffee establishment.

Last week, Katie, also known as @katiewatsonnn on the video-sharing platform, published a video called “Wild Accusation.” The video has been seen over 763,000 times and loved by over 168,000 people since it was posted.

Set to Kreepa’s music Katie uses text overlay on the video to describe her purported problem, “Oh No.” She writes, “Me innocently enjoying my caramel macchiato from Starbucks.” “When he gets to the end, he looks down at the cup…”

Katie concludes, directing her camera to her drink, “WHAT IS THIS?” An unidentifiable light brown mass sits at the bottom of the cup. It looks to cover about a third of the base of the cup.

“@starbucks Katie captions the video, “WHAT IS THIS IN MY DRINK.”

While the incident occurred in a “licensee store… owned and operated by Safeway,” a Starbucks spokesman told This website that the coffee corporation is “investigating the situation.”

Viewers expressed their outrage at the purported incident in the comments section. One individual commented, “IT LOOKS LIKE CHEWED GUM.” Another employee commented, “I literally work at Starbucks and I can tell you I have no idea what that would even be.”

Some people shared their theories about what the strange cluster could be. One speculated, “Honestly, I think someone dropped a paper towel in it and it became soggy.” Another said, “It seems like the caramel froze into a clump.”

While others speculated that it could be leftovers from an aging dairy replacement milk, Katie stated in the comments that she ordered her drink with “simply the milk they regularly use.”

The charges were also picked up by the official Starbucks TikTok account, which left a remark asking Katie to contact their corporate offices.

“We are worried and urge you to contact our customer support team at 1-800-782-7282 so that the appropriate teams are notified. “Thank you,” the corporation expressed gratitude.

Katie later responded with a video, expressing her surprise that Starbucks seemed to take her concerns seriously.

One viewer was taken aback by the fact that Starbucks had made a statement. “I can’t believe they said something. They do it to each and every one of us. This is a condensed version of the information.