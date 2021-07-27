A Stanford pediatrician advises parents to get their children vaccinated before they go to school. COVID Measures in the Face of a Delta Surge

As the Delta variety spreads among the nation’s younger populations, Stanford pediatrician Dr. Yvonne Maldonado is encouraging parents to return to pre-vaccine COVID-19 safety procedures.

“What I urge people to do is think about what they were doing last summer, before the vaccine was available, and that is masking and distancing,” said Maldonado, chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at Stanford University School of Medicine, on Tuesday.

While the Delta variety may not cause more severe sickness in children, Maldonado noted in an interview with This website that the afflicted demography has shifted.

Because of vaccination eligibility—many older people have already received their shots, while children under the age of 12 must wait for FDA approval—younger people are accounting for a higher percentage of new coronavirus illnesses than in past rounds.

“[The Delta variety] is twice as infectious,” Maldonado explained. “I think we have to acknowledge that there have been people who have been infected after being exposed for very brief periods of time.”

“Everyone says, ‘You know, I’m just going out with my family,’” adds the narrator. People who are infected, on the other hand, have families, so your family will not protect you because everyone has family,” she noted. “If you want to spend time with your family, think about what we did last summer, when everybody were checked and then tested again three days later [before]everyone got together.”

Families should practice social distancing and disguising when indoors, according to Maldonado, who has been engaged in numerous of Stanford’s COVID-19 research.

“If you’re outside with your kids and can keep your distance from other people, masking alone should be fine,” she stated. “If you’re in a large gathering, you should attempt to keep at least three to six feet of separation, and in an indoor scenario, I would definitely make sure that everyone is masked, including vaccinated family members.”

She advised parents who wish to bring their children to summer camp to check on COVID protocols ahead of time to ensure that camp organizers are taking precautions such as checking family members’ vaccinations and ensuring that. This is a condensed version of the information.