A spider bite causes a man’s brain to swell, and he is fighting for his life.

After a recent fake widow spider bite triggered inflammation of his brain, a Scottish man spent three weeks in the hospital battling for his life.

Margaret Wood of Largs, Scotland, informed the Largs and Millport Weekly News that her husband was recently attacked above the eye by a false widow spider while cutting down a tree in their garden.

According to the story published on Wednesday, she stated that her husband was transported to the hospital within 48 hours of the bite, struggling for his life after he lost full control of his body, necessitating multiple treatments.

“It turns out he had a brain inflammation as a result of where the bite was,” Wood explained. “He was seriously unwell and spent three weeks in the hospital. He needed three lumbar punctures to keep the inflammation under control, and he was on a steady drip of antibiotics.”

Doctors were initially “stumped” by her husband’s illness and did not believe it was caused by the spider bite, she added.

“It was horrific, and for a time it didn’t look good for him; even the doctors couldn’t figure out what was wrong,” Wood added. “At first, I assumed it was a stroke, and I believe the doctors did as well, but he could talk and had no other symptoms.”

Wood told the Largs and Millport Weekly News that her husband nearly died from a spider bite in their home in Scotland, saying, “He’s traveled all over the world, and even worked in the deserts of Dubai, yet this happened just in his back garden.”

A false widow bite can cause “moderate to debilitating pain and mild to extreme edema,” as well as “tremors, lowered or increased blood pressure, nausea, and limited mobility,” according to ScienceDaily.

Although bite symptoms are usually moderate, “in rare instances, victims have developed small wounds at the bite site or had to be treated for severe bacterial infections,” according to the side.

Wood verified that her husband has fully recovered and that she has shared her tale with other residents to warn them about the dangers.