A Spanish teacher in Iowa was allegedly murdered by students from the high school where she worked.

On Thursday, authorities in Iowa announced the death of a high school Spanish teacher, who was allegedly slain by two teens who were students at the school where she taught.

The City of Fairfield, Iowa, announced on Thursday that the human remains discovered in Chautauqua Park on Wednesday belonged to Nohema Graber, a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School, in a Facebook post. According to the article, Graber was reported missing earlier in the day on Wednesday.

Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale, both 16, are accused of killing Graber, according to police. Both have been charged with first-degree homicide and first-degree conspiracy to commit homicide. Miller and Goodale were both Fairfield High School students.

Graber visited Chautauqua Park, according to a criminal complaint acquired by the Des Moines Register, and was last seen there on Tuesday. According to the Des Moines Register, a preliminary investigation reveals Graber died as a result of “inflicted head trauma,” and her body was discovered in the park under a tarp and wheelbarrow.

Miller and Goodale are being charged as adults, according to the Facebook post, and according to the criminal complaint obtained by the Des Moines Register, Goodale knew certain details about Graber’s disappearance and death after an associate of the two provided investigators with social media messages. According to the Des Moines Register, the complaint also detailed Miller’s involvement in the crime as well as “deliberate attempts to hide the act.”

According to the Des Moines Register, clothing taken from Goodale’s residence during a search request seemed to have blood on it, and Miller confirmed to detectives that he was at Chautauqua Park at the time of the incident. According to the Des Moines Register, Miller also gave detectives with items that were used in the murder and concealment of Graber’s body.

In an interview with the Des Moines Register, Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding stated that the crime’s motive was unknown, but that his office would “certainly follow the evidence.”

"By no means is this case closed," says the prosecutor.