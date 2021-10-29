A son is accused of shooting his father because he ordered the wrong chicken wings.

According to authorities, a Utah man was charged with attempted murder and discharge of a handgun after allegedly shooting his father during a domestic dispute. What was the subject of that debate? Wings made of chicken.

Following the incident in Bountiful, Utah on October 21, Alika Suliafu, 30, was detained. Suliafu’s father returned home that day with an order of chicken wings for his son, according to an arrest record, ABC 4 said.

In a probable cause statement, an officer noted, “When (Suliafu) learned the wings were not the sort he liked, he became irritated and began to dispute.”

When the argument became heated, Suliafu went into his room and emerged with a gun, ignoring his father’s pleas, authorities said. According to authorities, the father was able to avoid the bullet, which passed through the walls of their flat before becoming lodged in a neighbor’s dishwasher.

The father then grabbed for his son’s legs, seeking to take the gun away from him, and during the scuffle, Suliafu fired two more shots into the ceiling, according to authorities. According to authorities, the father was finally able to take the firearm and unload it while escaping. Suliafu had fled by the time officers from the Bountiful Police Department arrived. Officers did conclude, however, that his father’s injuries were compatible with his account of the incident.

Suliafu was eventually captured and put into custody by the police. He is being held without bond at the Davis County Jail.

Suliafu works for Amazon as a warehouse associate, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Bountiful, Utah, lies about 11 miles northeast of Salt Lake City.

In Milwaukee, a similar incident involving chicken wings occurred. Tuhonsty Marie Smith, 26, was arrested in June for allegedly setting her partner’s hair on fire while he slept.

When questioned by authorities later, Smith said her acts were in reprisal for her partner allegedly poisoning some chicken wings she was eating, according to police. She told investigators she waited for him to fall asleep before filling a cup with lighter fluid, pouring it over his head, and lighting it with a lighter, and she stated her plan was not to kill her boyfriend.

Despite this, the man received second- and third-degree injuries. This is a condensed version of the information.