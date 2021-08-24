A small New England town was defrauded of over $2 million in taxpayer funds by cybercriminals.

A little New England community with a population of just over 6,000 people is grappling with the aftermath of a $2.3 million email fraud campaign. According to the Associated Press, officials from the town of Peterborough, New Hampshire, made the news on Monday, following an inquiry that began on July 26.

Peterborough is a small town in southern New Hampshire, about 35 miles southwest of Manchester, the state’s largest city.

When town officials discovered that the local ConVal School District had not received a $1.2 million monthly funding transfer, they realized there was a problem. On August 18, officials learned that a planned $1.2 million transfer to a contractor working on a local bridge project had not been made.

Email exchanges with the town’s finance department were discovered to be the source of the problem during the investigation. Cyber thieves disguised as school staff members and used falsified documents and false emails to trick the local authorities into handing them the money. While the exact method was not disclosed, the Associated Press stated that “similar means” were employed to obtain bridge construction funds.

In a joint statement, Select Board Chair Tyler Ward and Town Administrator Nicole MacStay said, “It hurts us to notify the inhabitants and taxpayers of Peterborough that, like so many other towns and cities, we have fallen victim to an internet-based crime that has deceived our taxpayers.”

Select Board member William Kennedy told NBC 10 on Monday, “It’s really a gut punch.”

According to the Associated Press, Peterborough will be unable to recover the stolen funds by attempting to reverse the transaction. It’s also uncertain how much the town’s insurance policy will cover. The town government has requested assistance from Governor Chris Sununu’s office and its state congressional members.

The joint statement from Ward and MacStay said, “These criminals were very skilled and took advantage of the transparency nature of public sector employment to identify the most valuable transactions and focus their actions on diverting those transfers.”

Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire has also pledged to help the town. Hassan, a former New Hampshire governor, is the current chair of the Emerging.