A single Ticket Won the $699 Million Powerball Jackpot on Monday Night.

Over the last week, the Powerball jackpot climbed to the fifth-highest reward in the game’s history, and with a winner on Monday night, the game resets. For the $699.8 million prize, one ticket properly matched the first five numbers and the red Powerball.

The winning numbers from the Powerball game on April 21st are listed below.

12-22-54-66-69 are the first five numbers. 15 Powerball 2x Power Play

A prize possession is a ticket purchased in California. The cash-option value for such ticket is projected to be $496 million.

“The lucky ticket holder will have the option of a lump sum payment of $496 million or a $699.8 million annuity paid in 30 graded payments over 29 years. Early Tuesday morning, the Powerball website noted, “Both prize options are prior to taxes.”

For the game’s second prize, six tickets were sold for the Monday drawing that matched the five white balls but not the red Powerball. Because they paid an extra $1 for the Power Play, one of the second-prize tickets sold in Tennessee is worth $2 million.

Because they did not purchase the Power Play, the other five second-prize tickets—one each in Arizona, Florida, Massachusetts (2), and Virginia—are each worth $1 million.

The prize on Monday was $699.8 million, the fifth-highest in the game’s history. This might be the fifth-highest grand prize in Powerball history after the final registrations have cleared.

The fourth-highest Powerball jackpot was also won in 2021, when a ticket sold in Maryland in January won $731.1 million.

The game has now been reset to its default minimum of $20 million.

Here are the top Powerball jackpot prizes of all time.

$1.586 billion (as of January 13, 2016) California, Florida, and Tennessee sold winning tickets.

Single ticket sold in Wisconsin for $768.4 million (03/27/2019).

$758.7 million (as of August 23, 2017) In Massachusetts, a single ticket was sold.

Single ticket sold in Maryland for $730 million on January 20, 2021.

$699.8 million (as of April 10, 2021) In California, a single ticket was sold.

$687.8 million (as of October 27, 2018) Two winning tickets were chosen, one in Iowa and the other in New York.

7.$590.5 million (as of May 18, 2013) In Florida, a single ticket was sold.

$587.5 million (as of November 28, 2012) Two winning tickets were chosen, one from Missouri and the other from Arizona.

$564.1 million (as of November 11, 2015) In Texas, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico, winning tickets were sold.

Nine months ago, there were three jackpot winners in four Powerball draws. In Maryland, a ticket was sold. This is a condensed version of the information.