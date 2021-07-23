A Shawnee leader is seeking the names of children who died at boarding school so that the tribe can pay tribute to them.

Chief Ben Barnes of the Shawnee Tribe has requested that a former Kansas boarding school be included in a federal investigation into whether thousands of Native American children were buried at previous state-funded boarding schools across the United States in the 1800s and early 1900s.

Barnes said federal authorities have not specified whether the Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway, Kansas, will be included in the probe ordered last month by US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.

Barnes and others were concerned since the Kansas institution was managed by the Methodist church rather than the federal government, as was the case with many of the boarding schools for Indigenous children.

“There has been a lot of speculation and gossip about what they are going to look into,” Barnes said. “We’ve been in contact with the federal government and lobbyists to help them understand that the Indian mission system predates Carlisle.”

Since the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative was announced, much of the discussion has focused on federally run schools like the infamous Carlisle Indian Reform School in Pennsylvania, which promoted the idea of erasing American Indian culture and assimilation of Indigenous children into white society. Many of the boarding schools, like the one in Kansas, had been in operation for decades before the Carlisle institution opened in 1879, according to Barnes.

In an email, a spokeswoman for the Department of the Interior said the agency had only recently begun working on the federal initiative and that no information regarding specific places was currently available.

Making distinctions between government operated schools that forcefully removed children from their families and church-run institutions that “persuaded” families to bring their children to the schools, according to Barnes, is insulting and “hair-splitting,” because both types of schools had the same mission.

Native American families were persuaded to send their children to church-run schools when Congress hired Indian agents to collaborate with missionaries. They tried to persuade the families that staying with their tribes, which had been forced to walk to Kansas in the 1800s as part of what became known as the Trail of Tears, would mean they would have no future, Barnes said.

Barnes stated, "It was coercion." "(Tribal families) were advised that they needed to if they wanted to blend in.