A sex abuse battle at the Southern Baptist Convention has led to the resignation of a top church official.

Ronnie Floyd, the executive committee chairman of the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC), resigned from the organization after an internal controversy arose from an ongoing sexual abuse probe.

When the entire SBC isn’t in session, the committee conducts denominational business. They recently convened to decide on waiving attorney-client privilege in an examination into their treatment of abuse complaints. Floyd concurred with legal counsel and encouraged the committee not to take away that privilege.

Regardless, the group chose to do so, and Floyd stated that it was as a result of that decision that he resigned.

Floyd wrote to the executive committee members on Thursday evening, “Due to my personal integrity and the leadership responsibilities assigned to me, I will not and cannot any longer discharge the duties placed upon me as the leader of the executive, fiscal, and fiduciary entity of the SBC.”

The decision to waive attorney-client privilege provides a third-party investigator, in this case Guidepost Solutions, access to otherwise confidential discussions and legal papers between the executive committee and Guenther, Jordan, & Price, the law firm that has represented it for 56 years.

The investigator would be able to assess if committee officials were given legal advice on how to handle sexual abuse claims after reviewing the information.

The decision to waive the legal privilege put “our missionary enterprise as Southern Baptists into uncertain, unknown, unprecedented, and uncharted waters,” according to Floyd, who added that “in the midst of deep disappointment and discouragement, we have to make this decision by our own choice and do so willingly, because there is no other decision” than to resign.

Floyd is the highest-ranking member of the committee to resign, but he is not the first. The executive committee’s law firm, as well as the entire SBC, resigned on Monday, according to the Tennessean. Ten members of the executive committee quit last week as well.

With 14 million members and a network of churches around the country, the Southern Baptist Convention, based in Nashville, is the nation’s biggest Protestant organization. The SBC has been criticized in the past for how it handled complaints of sexual assault.

The SBC had its annual conference in June, and voting delegates representing local churches, known as convention messengers, approved an investigation into the executive committee’s management and urged the group to renounce its legal rights. This is a condensed version of the information.