A service dog stuns the internet by catching an epileptic owner in the midst of a seizure.

After starting off as a practice run, the video of a seizure warning dog coming to his owner’s rescue has gone viral.

The video has over 2 million views in less than a day, thanks to assistance dog Max, who recognized the initial signs of Tina’s seizure before she did and acted fast.

Tina has suffered epileptic seizures since 2001, but after one in August 2018, she lost her memories. Max, her German Shepherd who she refers to as her “life savior” and “best buddy,” is now on hand to assist her through these difficult times.

Max kept jumping up to the kitchen counter despite Tina’s repeated commands to come down in the video, which began as a training session video to upload on TikTok.

Tina had a seizure and fell to the floor, but Max was there to break her fall and build a barrier between her and the floor.

“This was supposed to be a training session clip,” she captioned, “but he alerted me to something I didn’t know was coming.”

Seizure alert dogs are trained to inform their owners before a seizure occurs, allowing them to go to a safe location where the seizure can occur. They’re also taught to put their body between the seizing owner and the floor to stop the fall and to lie next to them to avoid damage, like Max did in the popular video.

Although there is no absolute proof of how dogs can detect a seizure before it occurs, researchers prefer to believe that they can detect an odor generated by the body beforehand, which people cannot.

Tina has had seizures and “debilitating” migraines since she was 23, according to her TikTok account. She experienced a “serious seizure” in 2018, and when she awoke, her memory was “totally gone.” In a video, she claimed, “I had lost the first 40 years of my life.”

