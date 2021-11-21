A Rittenhouse lawyer slams Republican Reps and Donald Trump Jr. over job offers and free guns.

Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyer described the attempt by prominent Republicans to profit from his client as “disgusting.”

After using an AR-style semi-automatic rifle to kill two men and injure a third during a night of protests in August last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white police officer, Rittenhouse, 18, was charged with homicide, attempted homicide, and reckless endangering.

Rittenhouse drove from his home in Antioch, Illinois, to join other armed people on the streets, carrying a handgun he allegedly got illegally because he was under the age of 18.

On Friday, a jury cleared Rittenhouse of all charges after he and his lawyers successfully argued that he acted in self-defense during a disagreement.

Those attempting to profit from Rittenhouse’s acquittal have been called out by Rittenhouse’s lawyer, Mark Richards. “There are a lot of people trying to profit off of this,” Richards told Insider. “I don’t think people should.” Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida shared his optimism for Rittenhouse’s acquittal, stating he “would probably make a pretty great congressional intern.” Kyle Rittenhouse is acquitted because he is innocent.

In fact, he'd be an excellent Congressional Intern. — Rep. Matt Gaetz is a member of the House of Representatives (@RepMattGaetz). November 18, 2021 Justice has been served for #KyleRittenhouse, and he has been completely exonerated. Obviously, as I indicated last year, self-defense.

For Kyle’s internship, I’m going to arm wrestle @mattgaetz. — On Twitter, Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) says: https://t.co/kon65IB1d9 November 19, 2021 Rep. Paul Gosar later tweeted that he would “arm wrestle” Gaetz so that he could “get first dibs on Kyle as an intern.” Rep. Madison Cawthorn, meanwhile, took to Instagram to express her delight with the outcome. A caption on the video read, “KYLE: REACH OUT TO ME IF YOU WANT AN INTERNSHIP.”

Richards alleged that the Republicans were attempting to “trade on [Rittenhouse’s] celebrity.”

Richards alleged that the Republicans were attempting to "trade on [Rittenhouse's] celebrity."

"They're trying to raise money for it, and all these Republican politicians are asking, 'Come work for me,'" he said. "They want to profit from his celebrity, which I despise." Richards also scolded Donald Trump Jr. for encouraging people to donate to a gun rights organization that promised to "reward" Rittenhouse.