A reward has been issued for the ‘atrocious act’ of finding 32 mutated pelicans on California beaches.

Over 30 mutilated pelicans have been discovered on California beaches, and a $5,000 reward has been given for any information on who is responsible.

According to a recent news release from the Animal Legal Defense Fund, they are “offering an additional $5,000 prize for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for attacking and mutilating dozens of brown pelicans on the coast of Orange County, Calif.” The total reward currently stands at $5,500.”

Since October 2020, at least 32 pelicans with broken wings have been discovered throughout California’s coast, from San Clemente to Huntington Beach, according to the Animal Legal Defense Fund.

The Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach, California, is also seeking donations to assist in the rehabilitation of the injured pelicans.

“Someone is purposely destroying brown pelicans’ wings,” the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center reported in a press statement on June 16.

We need your assistance in locating the perpetrators of this heinous crime.”

According to the Animal Defense Fund, the majority of the pelicans discovered did not survive, and those that did need rapid surgery and long-term care.

In a press statement, Stephen Wells, executive director of the Animal Legal Defense Fund, said, “It’s highly concerning that these pelicans have been the victims of a nine-month bombardment with no end in sight.” “Violence against animals is a powerful predictor of violence against humans, implying that these heinous crimes endanger both humans and animals. We’re hoping that members of the community will come forward with information that can help us avoid future harm.”

The remaining pelicans are being cared for by the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center, according to the Animal Legal Defense Fund. In addition, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is aiding with the inquiry.

The Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center reports that 22 of the pelicans who survived have complex fractures in their wings. As of publication time, the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center donation fund had received $28,425 of their $150,000 goal.

As officials continue to search for the person who committed this act, the Animal Legal Defense Fund noted in their press release that under California law, “the maximum penalty for maliciously and intentionally maiming or. This is a brief summary.