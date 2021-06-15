A restaurant flyer titled “Guilt Trip” has sparked an online debate about the United States’ tipping system.

After a diner shared it, along with their following Facebook debate, on Reddit, a flyer hanging in a restaurant urging that customers tip has prompted controversy.

User Mialunalight published the flyer on the “Murdered by words” Subreddit, which read: “Servers make state minimum wage. That’s only $5.65 an hour, with the majority of it taken away in taxes! They rely on your advice to make ends meet! If you don’t tip, they will have served you for free for the duration of your dinner! “Look after those who look after you!”

The client, on the other hand, thought the flyer was “condescending,” because the restaurant chose to pay only $5.65 an hour, and wondered what the markup on the food was used for if not the wages of their employees.

“You do realize it’s merely a minimum wage obligation, and you’re capable of looking after your staff, right? You don’t have to make things worse by trying to shame your customers into overtipping when you could easily pay a liveable wage with the markup you’re making on a side of potatoes alone ($3 if you’re wondering). They posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page, “Your staff takes care of your restaurant; you’d think you’d take care of your staff in return.”

“Ask our servers how they feel about us. It’s bold of you to think we don’t look after ourselves. A side of potatoes costs $2.00 here. If you’re angry about a restaurant’s pricing overcharge, you should be equally enraged that a fountain drink costs $3. When you go out to dine, you are paying a premium for a privilege. Stay at home and make it yourself if you don’t want to spend restaurant prices,” the business advised.

The customer wrote back: “Please see where you clearly state on this flyer, ‘servers make $5.65 an hour, most of which is taken away in taxes!’” “They would have served you for nothing,” says the author. That’s what indicated to me, based on your own words, that you aren’t paying them beyond the minimum. Makeup is expected and is something we accept as costumes. This is a condensed version of the information.