A Republican official in Arizona claims that the majority of the state’s Republicans are aware that election fraud claims are “all BS.”

The majority of GOP Arizona lawmakers he meets with realize that former President Donald Trump’s and their own election fraud charges are “all BS,” yet many continue to believe them nevertheless, according to a Republican official from Maricopa County.

The Republican recorder of Maricopa County, Stephen Richer, already revealed how he voted and campaigned for Trump. He has, however, expressed displeasure with Republican colleagues who continue to falsely claim that Trump lost in his county and Arizona due to voter fraud.

Late Friday evening, Richer sent out a tweet emphasizing remarks from Republican Arizona state Senator Wendy Rogers criticizing a conservative who assisted with the widely panned Maricopa County Cyber Ninjas audit. Rogers, like many other Arizona Republicans, continues to allege without evidence that the presidential election results in 2020 were compromised by forged ballots.

(The vast majority of Republican state legislators with whom I speak privately are in camp 2)

— Stephen Richer—Maricopa County Recorder (@stephen richer) (prsnl acct) 9th of October, 2021 “At the very least, Wendy Rogers is forthright about her purpose. There are three sorts of Republican state senators: 1) true believers, such as Rogers, who saw it as a means of overturning the election; and 2) those who know it’s all BS but want to be seen doing something. Richer remarked on Twitter, “3) those who publicly call it BS.”

In a follow-up article, he wrote, “(The majority of GOP state politicians I speak with privately are in camp 2).”

Republican officials from Maricopa County testified in front of Congress last week, condemning GOP lawmakers for making false charges about how their county handled the 2020 election.

In his opening testimony before the House Oversight Committee, Bill Gates, a Republican who serves on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, claimed, “The 2020 election in Maricopa County—the general election—was the finest election we’ve ever run in Maricopa County.”

“And the reason I know that is because it was the most closely watched election in Maricopa County’s history.” That was stated by election experts. It was confirmed by machine counting. It was confirmed by hand counting. “It was validated by the justice system,” he stated.

"Unfortunately," Gates continued, "certain Republicans have attacked the work that our election workers in Maricopa County did, and they have."