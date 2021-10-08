A Republican official in Arizona accuses pro-Trump Republicans of launching a “assault on our American ideals.”

On Thursday, Republican officials from Arizona’s Maricopa County testified in front of Congress, criticizing fellow Republicans for spreading false information about the 2020 presidential election in Arizona, which one called “an attack on our American beliefs.”

The Republicans in the Arizona state Senate started a widely panned partisan audit of Maricopa County election results this spring, based on Donald Trump’s baseless allegations that the results were contaminated by widespread fraud. Although election experts have dubbed the company’s so-called audit “laughable,” the audit undertaken by Florida-based Cyber Ninjas finally decided that the county’s original counting was accurate. The “future of free and fair elections” is at risk, according to Bill Gates, a Republican who serves on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, as Trump and his right friends continue to propagate false information about massive voter fraud.

In his opening testimony before the House Oversight Committee, Gates stated, “The 2020 election in Maricopa County—the general election—was the finest election we’ve ever run in Maricopa County.” “And the reason I know that is because it was the most closely watched election in Maricopa County’s history.” That was stated by election experts. It was confirmed by machine counting. It was confirmed by hand counting. It was verified by the legal system.” “Unfortunately,” Gates continued, “certain Republicans have attacked the work that our election workers in Maricopa County did, and they have fanned the flames of conspiracy.” ” He claimed that GOP officials and politicians “led to the first non-peaceful transfer of power in our country’s history” as a result of their actions. Hundreds of Trump supporters invaded the US Capitol on January 6, as Congress assembled to formally declare President Joe Biden’s election victory. The president’s bogus promises regarding the 2020 election were a major motivator for the rioters.

“Arizona has been at the heart of this assault on our American beliefs,” Gates added. “Despite the fact that Joe Biden won Arizona by 45,000 votes, 20 members of the Arizona Legislature signed a resolution requesting that the results be ignored by Congress.” “A shocking reluctance to follow the decision of the voters,” a Republican official said. Prior to Gates’ speech, Jack Sellers, the Republican chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, made remarks denouncing people who continue to promote false information regarding the 2016 presidential election.

