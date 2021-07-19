A Republican congressman claims that requiring the COVID-19 vaccine will result in the loss of military personnel.

The US military is considering mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for service members, but Representative Thomas Massie believes that such a change in policy might cause many to leave the military.

COVID-19 vaccination is expected to have been received by 70% of America’s active duty service members, which is the minimum requirement for herd immunity. Officials are unlikely to impose a mandate until the vaccine has received full FDA approval, and they are still actively encouraging service members to get vaccinated.

Massie, a Kentucky Republican, said on Twitter that he’s heard from multiple service members and their relatives who are adamantly opposed to a vaccine mandate. He posted a communication he received from a military source claiming that more than 15% of the officers under his command would “either retire early or surrender their commissions if the mandate is given.”

“Because our command is small, I don’t know how the numbers look across the army. According to Massie’s tweet, the email to Massie stated, “I cannot speak for the percentage of the enlisted force, but I know other senior and essential people who will likewise quit.”

Vaccinations are currently necessary for military service, and Army basic training could require a person to be immunized against up to eight viruses. The Army needs immunizations in part because of the intimate living quarters, which might make it easy for a virus to spread.

While ordinary mandatory vaccination regulations have received little opposition from service members, the need that they be inoculated against anthrax forced several to resign. The Defense Department launched its Anthrax Vaccine Immunization Program in 1997, and according to a survey conducted by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) in 2000, 16% of pilots and aircrew members in the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserves transferred units to avoid receiving the shot, moved to inactive units, or left the military.

About a quarter of those who departed did so before they were eligible for military retirement benefits, and one out of every five people still assigned to a unit in 2000 said they planned to leave in the “near future.”

“The vast majority of people who had changed their minds. This is a condensed version of the information.