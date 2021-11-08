A Regeneron trial found that an antibody cocktail could reduce COVID risk by about 82 percent.

According to new study results revealed by Regeneron, a novel antibody cocktail produced by the pharmaceutical business could reduce the incidence of COVID-19 by approximately 82 percent.

New data from the company’s Phase III clinical studies showed that a single dose of its REGEN-COV antibody treatment lowered the chance of contracting COVID-19 by 81.6 percent two to eight months after administration, according to a press release. The antibody treatment lowered the risk by 81.4 percent one month after it was given.

“A single dose of REGEN-COV provided long-term protection against COVID-19 in this trial, including during times of particularly high risk from household exposure, as well as in the longer term during ongoing broader exposure,” said Dr. George Yancopoulos, Regeneron’s president and chief scientific officer.

“These findings add to the growing body of evidence supporting the use of REGEN-COV to prevent COVID-19 infection in uninfected persons,” he said. “This could be especially important for the many immunocompromised people who do not react to vaccines and remain ‘prisoners of the pandemic.'”

According to the business, the experiment included 1,683 participants who were not infected with COVID-19 or had antibodies to the coronavirus. Half of the participants were given a 1,200-milligram dose of REGEN-COV for eight months, while the other half were given a placebo.

“No patients in the REGEN-COV group were hospitalized due to COVID-19 during the eight-month evaluation period, compared to 6 persons in the placebo group,” Regeneron said. “During the 8-month assessment period, there were no deaths owing to COVID-19 in any therapy group, and no new safety signals for REGEN-COV were discovered.” The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Regeneron’s antibody cocktail an emergency use license earlier this year, allowing it to be used in people who are at high risk of getting COVID-19.

During a recent appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Regeneron CEO Len Schleifer claimed that the antibody cocktail might “perhaps” be used as an alternative to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine for people who aren’t interested in getting it.

“We believe in vaccines, and we don’t feel [we]can generate enough antibodies at an affordable price to employ them in a broad sense from a public health and population standpoint,” Schleifer said.

“However, we have occasionally treated folks on a case-by-case basis. This is a condensed version of the information.