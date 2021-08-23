A Ramen Noodle Incentive is being offered by a Washington State Jail to inmates who receive the COVID vaccine.

A Washington jail has devised an unusual inducement to urge inmates to acquire COVID-19 vaccines: ramen noodles. According to The Olympian, despite being a cheap and out-of-the-box idea, the reward appears to be working out nicely.

As part of a program called “Soup for Shots,” the Benton County Corrections Department began providing packets of the wavy instant noodles to convicts who received their first shot on August 1. So far, the program has been a success, with 900 packets sent to 90 convicts out of a total of 360, according to Scott Souza, the department’s chief of corrections.

The reward was chosen because ramen noodles are one of the most popular commissary items at the institution. The pitch is made to inmates via posters put throughout the jail, which is located in Kennewick, Washington.

The posters cheerfully proclaim, “To encourage and support COVID immunization efforts, the Benton County Department of Corrections will be rewarding each inmate that begins their vaccination series with 10 FREE RAMEN NOODLE SOUPS!!!”

COVID immunizations have been available at the Benton County jail for several months. If an offender has not received a free vaccine, regardless of the terms or length of their confinement, they are entitled to one. Officials are delighted with the increased attendance as a result of the new, maybe chicken-flavored inducement. The details of this incentive program, as well as its outcomes, have apparently been shared with other Washington prisons.

Souza stated, “We’re doing everything we can to incentivise immunization and we’re receiving an incredible response.”

While incentives have helped some people get vaccinated, the pace is expected to pick up following the FDA’s recent approval of Pfizer’s vaccine. Institutions and businesses will have better grounds to impose stricter vaccination regulations for their personnel now that the agency has given its complete clearance. In a few weeks, a similar approval for the Moderna vaccine could be granted.

In a statement, acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said, “While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccinations, we understand that the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill extra confidence to get vaccinated for some.” “Today’s achievement brings us one step closer to changing the path of the pandemic in the United States.”

