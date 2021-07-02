A Rabbi and his 12-year-old son were stabbed multiple times in front of a Jewish school in Boston.

After being stabbed numerous times outside of a Jewish school in Boston on Thursday afternoon, a rabbi and father of 12 is recovering.

Around 1:00 p.m., police were dispatched to Shaloh House on Chestnut Hill Avenue after Rabbi Shlomo Noginski was assaulted outside the school. Noginski was found with multiple stab wounds and brought to Boston Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. He was released the next day.

Witnesses claim the man threatened the rabbi with a revolver and tried to force him into the car. When Noginski attempted to leave, the suspect repeatedly stabbed him.

“The assailant approached him and shouted, ‘Open your car,’ pointing a gun at him. ‘Here’s the key,’ [Noginski] said as he handed him the key. And he answered, ‘No, you open the car,'” recalled Dan Rodkin, Executive Director of Shaloh House, to WBZ-TV.

Noginski was stabbed eight times, according to Rodkin.

Khaled Awad, 24, has been arrested in connection with the attack. On Friday, he will be arraigned in Brighton District Court. Awad was arrested and charged with assault and violence with a deadly weapon, as well as assault and battery on a police officer.

The motivation for the incident is still being investigated by Boston police.

“This investigation is still active and ongoing,” police stated on Thursday. District D-14 Detectives can be reached at 617-343-4256 if anyone has information.

“I am grateful to the Boston Police Department for their fast response, and relieved that the culprit is in custody,” Noginski told Lubavitch.com from his hospital bed. I really anticipate returning to work as soon as possible.”

Following the stabbing, the school was placed on lockdown. No one else was wounded as staff and children were at the Shaloh House for a summer camp program. For the rest of the summer, Rodkin said the school would beef up security.

“A small amount of light pushes away a lot of darkness,’ says a Jewish proverb. “Good has a lot more power than evil,” Rodkin said of the stabbing to a local news site.

Police said they’d beef up patrols at surrounding synagogues as well. This is a condensed version of the information.