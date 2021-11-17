A quote by Trevor Noah criticizing Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense argument has resurfaced.

As the Kyle Rittenhouse jury considers whether to convict the 18-year-old of murder, a remark made by Trevor Noah in the aftermath of the Kenosha shootings has gone viral.

In the last few days, Noah’s words from an episode of The Daily Show from August 2020 have been shared thousands of times on Twitter.

Many of the commenters agree with the host’s assessment that Rittenhouse was not in Wisconsin to protect the city from Black Lives Matter protests that erupted in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse’s lawyers have also made a similar point.

“Nobody travels into a city with guns because they care so much about someone else’s business,” Noah explained. That’s a load of nonsense.

“No one has ever said to themselves, ‘Oh, it’s my holy duty to take up a weapon and defend that TJ Maxx.’ They do it in the hopes of shooting someone.” The remark was part of a larger monologue in which Noah contended that racism played a significant role in Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, shooting three people and not being apprehended at the scene in Kenosha.

"No one has ever said to themselves, 'Oh, it's my holy duty to take up a weapon and defend that TJ Maxx.' They do it in the hopes of shooting someone." The remark was part of a larger monologue in which Noah contended that racism played a significant role in Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, shooting three people and not being apprehended at the scene in Kenosha.

"What occurred last night with those shootings was horrible. "What transpired after that is eye-opening," Noah explained.

“Because it piqued my interest.” It made me question why some people are shot seven times in the back while others are regarded as human beings, reasoned with, and taken into prison despite the fact that they have no bullets in their bodies.

“How come Jacob Blake was considered as a lethal threat for a hypothetical gun that he might have and try to commit a crime with, but this gunman who was armed and had already shot people, who had demonstrated that he is a threat, was caught the next day and given complete due process of the law?” This is a condensed version of the information.