A QAnon supporter was discovered to be a serial sex offender with a history of child sexual abuse.

Details have surfaced suggesting that a prominent figure in the QAnon conspiracy community is a convicted child sex offender.

David Todeschini, 70, also known online as “David Trent,” has a tens of thousands of followers who watch his videos about the QAnon conspiracy. He accuses major Democrats and left-wing figures of pedophilia and general child abuse in these films on a daily basis.

Despite this, public records gathered by Right Wing Watch revealed that Todeschini had a history of sexually abusing children, dating back to a ruling in May 1999. After he was discovered to have manipulated an 8-year-old kid into sexual actions in 1996, he was convicted of one count each of sexual abuse in the first degree and sodomy in the second degree. He had no prior knowledge of the child’s existence.

For his offenses, Todeschini received a term ranging from 28 months to seven years in prison. He was sentenced to five years in prison and is now considered a “sexually violent offender” by the state of New York. He’s also classified as a Level 3 danger, which means he poses a “high chance of repeat crime and a public safety hazard.” In an interview with Vice, Todeschini purportedly confirmed his online use of the “David Trent” persona and stated that he intended to sue Right Wing Watch for its expose on his past.

For Vice, David Gilbert said, “Todeschini said he was intending to sue Right Wing Watch for publicizing the investigation.” “However, when asked what about the account was incorrect, he remained silent.” Todeschini also told Vice that he feels he is the victim of a “Deep State” plan, citing former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who served under Donald Trump, to explain his previous conviction.

"I am a staunch opponent of the deep state. And I followed General Flynn's lead "According to Todeschini. "He admitted to committing a crime he didn't commit." Todeschini is no longer under supervision in New York since he now lives and works as a property manager in North Carolina, where he moved 18 months ago. Despite the fact that registered offenders are obligated to report all aliases, he has not reported the name "David Trent" on North Carolina's sexual offender registry. Todeschini refuted this claim in an interview with Vice.