A prominent Republican lawyer warns that Trump’s 2024 campaign could “tear” the fabric of American democracy.

A senior Republican lawyer has warned that Donald Trump’s re-election bid in 2024 could have disastrous consequences for American democracy.

Throughout his decades-long career, Ben Ginsberg has worked as an attorney for the Republican Party and top GOP candidates, and he has consistently refuted Trump’s false assertions that the 2020 election was “rigged” or “stolen” in favor of Vice President Joe Biden.

Ginsberg warned that Trump’s continuous efforts to stay involved in politics could produce even more serious difficulties for the country’s politics in a recent interview with The Guardian published on Sunday.