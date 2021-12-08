A prehistoric crab leg discovered during a beach clean-up could be as old as 2 million years.

A woman was picking up rubbish on a beach on Assateague Island when she came across an unusual device with “an odd shape.” Following an assessment by experts, the item was identified as a fossilized crab claw, most likely from the Pleistocene Epoch.

From 2.6 million years ago to 11,700 years ago, the Pleistocene Epoch, also known as the “last Ice Age,” lasted. Because much of the earth was covered in glaciers at the time, Earth’s wildlife looked different: wooly mammoths, saber-toothed cats, and mastodons were all Pleistocene species.

However, the age saw the emergence of several living forms that we know and love today. “Birds of the duck, goose, hawk, and eagle groups flourished throughout this epoch,” according to Live Science. “During this time, crocodiles, lizards, turtles, pythons, and other reptiles thrived.” Crabs and other crustaceans, on the other hand, have existed since before the Pleistocene. “The first crabs originated some 200 million years ago in the early Jurassic period,” according to Live Science, “and enjoyed a resurgence in the Cretaceous period, which is now known as the Cretaceous crab revolution.” Sharon Conn spotted the prehistoric crab leg near Assateague Island in early October, according to Delmarva Now. Conn was “cleaning up rubbish and rescuing upside down horseshoe crabs” at the moment, according to a statement released by the Assateague Island National Seashore last week.

She “came across an item with an odd shape she hadn’t seen before” on her walk, which looked “as though it had teeth and an eye socket” to her. Conn sought assistance from the Smithsonian after being unable to identify the artefact on her own.

The unusual item was later identified as a prehistoric crab leg by a paleontologist from the Smithsonian’s Department of Paleobiology.

“My colleague and I am positive that the specimen you have is a fossil crab claw. According to a release from the Assateague Island National Seashore, “the fossil is likely Pleistocene in age (2 million to 12 thousand years ago),” according to the paleontologist.

"The extra rock around it is a very well-consolidated matrix that didn't dissolve easily." However, the claw has eroded slightly, which is why it isn't instantly identifiable as a.