A pregnant woman makes it to an evacuation flight from Afghanistan and gives birth on the plane.

As the Taliban has retaken control of the country, the US military is scrambling to quickly evacuate thousands of Afghans who worked with Americans and NATO partners throughout the previous two decades of conflict. President Joe Biden’s administration has been chastised and pressed by Republicans and Democrats alike to evacuate the Afghan nationals as soon as possible, fearing retaliation and death now that the Taliban has reclaimed power.

On Saturday, the Air Mobility Command (AMC), a key command of the United States Air Force, tweeted about the incident involving the pregnant Afghan woman. According to the Twitter thread, the woman went into labor and had issues while en route to Germany.

Medical professionals from the 86th Medical Group assist an Afghan mother and her family off a US Air Force C-17, call sign Reach 828, shortly after she delivered a child aboard the plane during its landing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on Aug. 21. (cont..) pic.twitter.com/wqR9dFlW1o

August 21, 2021 — Air Mobility Command (@AirMobilityCmd)

“The mother went into labor and began having issues while flying from an Intermediate Staging Base in the Middle East. The aircraft commander decided to lower the aircraft’s height to increase air pressure, which helped stable the plane and preserve the mother’s life, according to the command.

Airmen from the 86th MDG arrived at the airport and transported the child to the aircraft’s cargo hold. The infant girl and her mother were sent to a neighboring hospital and are both doing well.

